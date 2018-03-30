Proud dad! Neil Patrick Harris’ twins with husband David Burtka are growing up fast. The father of two spoke to Us Weekly at an event for his Netflix show A Series of Unfortunate Events on Thursday, March 29, and told Us all about how he’s raising his two 7-year-old kids, Harper and Gideon.

“Gideon’s into baseball at the moment so he’s been practicing his baseball drills and Harper is very into gymnastics still,” the actor, 44, said. “She loves doing handstands. As do I. We’re cut from the same cloth.”

He added: “I’m big up in circus stuff. We keep showing each other handstands, she corrects me more than I her.”

While the twins’ extracurricular activities are important, the dads — who welcomed their kids via surrogate in October 2010 — try to focus on making sure their kids are always learning in their day-to-day lives and not just when they’re in school. “The only struggle is trying to make sure they don’t think of it as a bore or a chore so we try to incorporate math and spelling and reading and all kinds of things all day long,” he told Us. “If they ask if they can have a desert then we’ll use numbers to figure out how to do it. ‘If we’re just going to give you two but there are five, how many are left?’”

The How I Met Your Mother actor continued: “So we’re trying to incorporate it all the time so it doesn’t feel like, ‘Sit down, do homework,’ then you can have fun but try to make homework part of their life.”

Aside from his job as a parent, the Emmy winner has been keeping busy working on season 2 of the hit Netflix show, where he plays the over-the-top role of Count Olaf.

Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events is now streaming on Netflix.

