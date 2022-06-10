Tony Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

It’s Broadway’s biggest night! The 2022 Tony Awards are honoring the best and brightest of the Great White Way — from performances to costumes and beyond.

The 75th annual awards show will take over New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12, celebrating plays and musicals from the 2021-2022 season. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose — who made her Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical in 2011 and was an original Hamilton cast member — is hosting the star-studded affair.

“This is the first time we’re back at Radio City [since the coronavirus pandemic started],” the West Side Story star told The New York Times ahead of the Tonys. “The community is still coming out of what has been an extremely challenging time. I do look at this as an opportunity to try and provide a real moment of celebration, because I think it’s a gosh-darn feat and a triumph to have been able to make work at all and get to this moment in time.”

When asked whether she felt nervous to take the lead on the awards show’s stage, she joked, “I would like to throw up, if I’m honest. But I love a challenge. And I just feel like whatever we do is going to be fun.”

DeBose is following in the footsteps of previous hosts like Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden, Leslie Odom Jr. and more. “If I do my job right, it will be a reminder to young people out there watching that there is a place for us,” she continued. “And, to be perfectly frank, Broadway was the place that gave me freedom to explore my identity, freedom to explore my artistry. It was the place of love and acceptance that helped create the woman that you see now.”

Nominations were announced in May, with the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop scoring an impressive 11 nods, including Best Musical. The show premiered off-Broadway in 2019, making its debut at the Lyceum Theatre earlier this year after COVID-19 delays.

“When I first heard [creator] Michael R. Jackson‘s work, I knew I was hearing an exciting and important new voice in American Musical Theatre,” producer Barbara Whitman gushed in a statement last month. “I was taken on a trip that was funny, insightful, wild and challenging – and I wanted to share this story that I had yet to see on a Broadway stage. I am so grateful to be able to work with the most talented creators, actors, and designers who have come together to tell this game-changing story eight times a week.”

While A Strange Loop boasts a fresh cast of newcomers, other Tony-nominated shows feature Broadway mainstays — from Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman in The Music Man to Mary-Louise Parker in How I Learned to Drive.

“I’m incredibly proud of this show and The Music Man company,” the Younger alum said in a statement after earning a nod for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. “It’s an honor to be amongst all of the companies that braved the pandemic to bring back theater. Being back on Broadway is an award in itself.”

Scroll down to see the complete list of 2022 Tony nominees — and look for the bolded names to see who won!

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Play

Clyde’s

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From The North Country

Conor McPherson

MJ

Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square

Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

A Strange Loop

Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset

Music: Tom Kitt

Lyrics: Michael Korie

Mr. Saturday Night

Music: Jason Robert Brown

Lyrics: Amanda Green

Paradise Square

Music: Jason Howland

Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare

Six: The Musical

Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

A Strange Loop

Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Paul Tazewell, MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country

Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ

