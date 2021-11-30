They’ll tell the story of tonight. Original Hamilton stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have called it quits, Us Weekly confirms.

The In the Heights star, 30, and the Emmy winner, 32, often kept their romance out of the public eye, but they sparked speculation of a split after alleged footage of Ramos at a club with another woman went viral on Tuesday, November 30.

“Their engagement previously ended,” a source tells Us.

One day before news of the split made headlines, the Dog Days actress attended the Gotham Awards with her Blindspotting costars — including Daveed Diggs — at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

In 2015, Ramos and Cephas Jones sparked a romance while working on the Off-Broadway iteration of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s smash musical. Ramos went on to portray John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway production, while Cephas Jones starred as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

After three years of dating, the A Star Is Born actor popped the question in England.

“My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child,” the #Freerayshawn actress gushed via Instagram in January 2019, one month after her engagement. “It brought tears to my eyes because I don’t get to see my family in England that I’m so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you. I will NEVER forget this magical trip for as long as I live.”

The daughter of Ron Cephas Jones wrote at the time that she was “so excited to continue” her “awesome journey” with Ramos.

“Thank you to all the family and friends that have literally just showered us with so much love and support,” she continued. “We see you, we feel you, and we are so blessed to have you all in our corner.”

In an Instagram reveal of his own, the “Say Less” crooner quoted a song by Johnny Swim and added, “Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I’m honored and Blessed to marry you. LEGOOO 💍🕺🏻💃🏽.”

Three months prior, Ramos raved over being able to collaborate with his partner on the movie Honest Thief, telling Black Film in September 2018, “Working with Jasmine, being able to work with my other half, that’s the dream.”

Following the pair’s split, eagle-eyed social media users noticed Jasmine appeared to delete her celebratory Instagram post for Ramos’ November 1 birthday. Her feed scarcely shows the SAG Award nominee after the duo attended the In the Heights premiere together in June.

“@anthonyramosofficial ..Can’t even describe how proud I am of you. You continue to shock the world with your enormous talent and big kind heart. You deserve it all and more,” Jasmine captioned an Instagram carousel at the time. “Happy in the heights day!!! 🤍🖤 #fortheculture✊🏾.”

Ramos, for his part, last posted for his now-ex in July. “Every year seems to bring you closer to the things you love most, with the people you love most, with a heart filled with more love than before,” he wrote. “Keep touching this earth Queen. HBD.”