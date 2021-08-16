Not quite her taste. Barbra Streisand, who starred in the third version of A Star Is Born in 1976, wasn’t really a fan of the 2018 remake led by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, ‘That’s interesting.’ Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea,” the EGOT winner, 79, shared during the Sunday, August 15, episode of The Sunday Project. “So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

The Funny Girl star, who previously praised Gaga, 35, and Cooper, 56, in the Oscar-winning film, noted that it felt “like the wrong idea” to go with.

“I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality,” Streisand added during the talk show.

The film originally debuted in 1937 and starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. It was then remade three times. In 1954, Judy Garland and James Mason led and in 1976, Streisand and appeared alongside Kris Kristofferson.

The Cooper-directed film grossed $436 million in the box office and the “Edge of Glory” singer took home her first Academy Award.

In 2018, Streisand told Extra that she “loved” the award-winning remake. “I think it’s wonderful. She’s wonderful,” the 10-time Grammy winner said. “I think it’s great, they’re gonna have a big hit.”

Additionally, Streisand and Kristofferson, 85, visited the film’s set.

“She gave us a blessing. Everybody was so excited she was there. We just looked at each other and were like, ‘Wow. How are we here right now?'” the Silver Linings Playbook actor told Entertainment Weekly following the visit.

“She was so, so kind,” the American Horror Story vet added, before noting that Kristofferson visited her while she was filming at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. “I just burst into tears when I saw him.”

When the duo performed the film’s concert scenes at Glastonbury, the Billy the Kid star also helped out.

“That was in front of 80,000 people,” Cooper recalled. “Kris Kristofferson was kind enough to give us four minutes of his set. I sang, played the guitar solo, and then I said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Kris Kristofferson.’”

Streisand also previously revealed that she had given Gaga some pointers when remaking the musical.

“I told her to do it live, and she wanted to do it live, so that’s good because that’s the best way to do it. But their songs are different,” the “Evergreen singer” told E! News in 2018. “It starts like my old movie, with the concert and he goes to a club and finds her. But they were able to put some new things in it which I liked.”