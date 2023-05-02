Curtains up! The 76th annual Tony Awards are just around the corner and stars including Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer and Josh Groban will be recognized for their work on Broadway during the ceremony.

Chastain and Comer were both nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for their roles in A Doll’s House and Prima Facie, respectively. While walking the red carpet for the Met Gala in May, the Zero Dark Thirty star joked to iHeartRadio that she was in her “theater-nerd era.” Chastain portrays Nora Helmer in the 2023 revival of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play, which opened in March.

“I already told my agent, Joe Machota, I want to do a play at least every other year,” the Oscar winner told The Hollywood Reporter in May of getting bitten by the Broadway bug. “I don’t want to be away from the theater anymore. I love it so much.”

Comer, for her part, opened up about the challenges of doing a one-woman show during an April appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “What I learned was it’s rhythm. Like, if the rhythm’s off, the only person who can change it is you,” the Killing Eve star explained.

This year’s Tony Awards will be held at United Palace in Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11.

“We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time,” Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said in a joint statement in December 2022. “As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre.”

Although there will be a venue change from last year’s awards (the 2022 ceremony took place at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan), Ariana DeBose will return to host for the second year in a row.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back!” DeBose said in an April statement. “So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards.”

The West Side Story actress went viral in February for a rap she performed while hosting the 2023 BAFTA awards.

“Angela Bassett did the thing / Viola Davis, my Woman King / Blanchett, Cate, you’re a genius / Jamie Lee, you are all of us,” she rapped, shouting out the female nominees.

DeBose subsequently commented on the widespread social media commentary sparked by her performance.

“The internet is wild y’all!” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a carousel of images and footage related to her rap. “Appreciate all the love.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the 2023 Tony Awards: