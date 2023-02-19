British Academy Film Awards 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore

A posh evening! The 76th British Academy Film Awards are almost upon Us — and fans can expect Hollywood’s biggest names to turn heads.

The glitzy soirée is set to take place at Southbank Centre in London on Sunday, February 19, and will celebrate the best directors, producers, actors, technicians and animators. Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond will serve as the evening’s hosts.

The 2023 BAFTA nominations list is full of heavy hitters, including Viola Davis who is up for Best Leading Actress for The Woman King and Cate Blanchett who scored a nod in the same category for Tár. Davis, 57, and Blanchett, 53, are up against Danielle Deadwyler for Till, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere all at Once. Yeoh, 60, was victorious at the 2023 Golden Globes in January when she took home the Best Actress honor at the ceremony last month.

In the Best Leading Actor category, Austin Butler is up for his role in Elvis alongside Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living).

Elvis also racked up the Best Film nomination alongside Tàr, All Quiet on the Western Front, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin. In addition to Farrell, 46, the film stars Kerry Condon — who is a contender in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Condon, 40, has been nominated in the division with Carey Mulligan (She Said), Hong Chau (The Whale), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Bassett, 64, took home the trophy at the Golden Globes, making her the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a Marvel Comics movie.

In her acceptance speech, the American Horror Story actress reflected on her decades-long career. “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous,” she began. “The late Tony Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny. But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith … It requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours, but, by the grace of God, I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

