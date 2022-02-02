Bring on the beauty sleep! There’s no denying that Jodie Comer looks perpetually well-rested, insanely glowy and all-around hydrated. And now, she’s sharing her skin secret: The Exceptional Chronobiology Sleep Mask from Noble Panacea.

The 28-year-old actress swears by the $310 overnight treatment to give her skin a pick-me-up when she hits the sheets. The newly released product may be a splurge, but take it from Comer — the mask, and the brand, are worth the hype.

“The brand is so forward thinking and it’s amazing to think where they could lead,” the Killing Eve star exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that she is “so excited” about her collaboration with the luxe line. “Beauty is more than aesthetics. There is so much science and research that has gone into the making of Noble Panacea products.”

It was through Noble Panacea’s research that they were able to patent OSMV technology, a delivery system that ensures you get the most powerful actives that work “continuously throughout the night for optimal efficacy.”

So whether you’re in need of hydration, a little plumping action or firming benefits, the restorative overnight mask will give your skin the boost it needs, when it needs it.

“The brand is authentic and innovative and I think it will inspire a lot of people to think differently about what they’re buying into and consuming,” Comer said. “Ultimately, I believe in the integrity of the brand. In return the team believes in me which is deeply encouraging and exemplifies what Noble Panacea stands for.”

Comer’s appreciation for the brand (and the fact that she has great skin!) isn’t the only reason Noble Panacea wanted to tap her as their ambassador.

CEO Céline Talabaza told Us that Comer embodied a “source of inspiration” for the company. “Jodie is the dynamic, contemporary muse perfectly matched to our disruptive movement in beauty. She has dedicated herself to her craft in the same way our founder, Sir Fraser Stoddart, has to his, with tremendous success and even more promise for the future,” she said. “Jodie embodies the versatility of authentic beauty, a beauty that extends far beyond the visible. Her humility, her passion, and her grace are the essence of the Noble Panacea woman.”

Shop The Exceptional Chronobiology Sleep Mask at noblepanacea.com. P.S. It also makes an amazing Valentine’s Day gift!