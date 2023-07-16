Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown and her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz, tied the knot on Saturday, July 15.

“Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz,” Brown, 21, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 16, sharing wedding portraits. Brown wore a sleek white gown, while Queiroz, 21, opted for a coordinating suit.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official in May 2022 when Brown, who is one of the daughters of Kody Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown, posted a carousel of photos of the twosome, including one of the couple with their arms around each other.

The following September, Gwendlyn and Queiroz celebrated their six-month anniversary with a special dinner cooked by Queiroz. “She made chocolate fondue and I lost my mind at her planning skillz,” Gwendlyn wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos of the lovebirds embracing and a silly video of the pair posing.

After less than one year of dating, Queiroz proposed to Gwendlyn and the partners shared the happy news via social media.

“I’m engaged!! 💍💚,” Gwendlyn shared via social media alongside a carousel of pictures of the engagement.

Gwendlyn’s parents, Kody, 54, and Christine, 51, split in November 2021 after 27 years of marriage. The former couple also share daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, and son Paedon, 24.

In October 2022, Gwendlyn and Queiroz attended Gwendlyn’s brother Logan Brown’s wedding to Michelle Petty in Arizona. Logan, 28, is the oldest child of Kody and his ex-wife Janelle Brown.

Kody legally married his first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990 and wed Janelle, 54, and Christine a few years later. Kody spiritually married his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in 2010. In November 2021, Christine became the first wife to leave the plural family. Meri, 52, confirmed in a December 2022 Sister Wives episode that her marriage with Kody had officially ended while Janelle shared that she and Kody had separated as well.

Gwendlyn, for her part, initially opened up about her sexuality during an October 2022 Sister Wives episode. “I’m bisexual,” she explained to her parents on the show at the time. “I’m not only attracted to women. I’m also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums.”

The following year, Gwendlyn claimed that she was asked to talk about being bisexual amid her parents’ divorce in a candid YouTube video.

“I look so mad in the moment, and I wasn’t even upset. I was a little disappointed,” she recalled at the time. “I thought we were going to talk about the divorce. And all of the sudden, they were like, ‘We’re going to talk about your sexuality, Gwendlyn.’”

She continued: “They were like, ‘Ooh, we have another queer. We’re going to exploit that. And make ourselves famous.’ I’m sure it’s not, but it did feel weird. They also had me talk about my autism here too. I was like, ‘That’s weird.’ I thought we were going to talk about my parents’ divorce.”

Gwendlyn is the second person in her family to come out. Her older sibling Leon came out as transgender in June 2022. (Leon, 26, is the child of Kody and Meri). Meri and Leon attended Gwendlyn’s wedding together, smiling for an Instagram pic on Saturday.

“Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon wrote via Instagram at the time. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”