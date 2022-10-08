Following Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s split after 25 years together, she’s found solace in spending time with family.

“Hanging out with these awesome kids tonight! So blessed,” the Sister Wives star captioned an October 2022 Instagram photo with four of Kody and Janelle Brown’s children: Robert, Gabe, Hunter and Savanah.

Kody, for his part, is a father of 16, whom he shares with wives Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Janelle as well as six with Christine. While he is legally married to Robyn, he is spiritually married to both Meri and Janelle. Christine also had a spiritual marriage with Kody ahead of their eventual split.

Christine and Kody share six children: Aspyn (born in March 1995), Mykelti (born in June 1996), Paedon (born in August 1998), Gwendlyn (born October 2001), Ysabel (born June 2003) and Truely (born April 2010).

Christine, who was raised in a polygamist family before her romance with Kody, announced her split from the Wyoming native in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Secret to Self-Care founder wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Since the former couple’s separation, she’s prioritized time with her children — who have seen a different side of her.

“Mom is happier now,” Paedon exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022. “She is now minutes away from her two oldest daughters. And eventually, in the future, maybe more children will move up there.”

He added at the time: “She’s honestly done with it, and that’s OK. She’s grateful for the [other] sister wives. I think it’s the same thing for the kids. We’re all grateful for it, she’s grateful for it, but it’s just not for us and just not for her anymore.”

Following her breakup, the reality TV star has relocated back to her native Utah from the Brown’s compound in Arizona.

“I’ve never understood her need to move. I don’t understand it at all unless there’s some guy she wants to date there,” Kody admitted in an October 2022 episode of the TLC series, noting his disappointment that Truely was leaving with his ex. “Or she wants to get away from me so my stink isn’t on her so she can date. I think the fact that I was spread so thin … plural marriage just hasn’t worked for her in many, many years.”

