Matching PJs and turkey time! Following Christine Brown’s recent split from husband Kody Brown after 27 years of marriage, she celebrated her first holiday with her children and grandchildren.

“Matching pajamas with my Mom and Truely!” Christine, 49, captioned a Thursday, November 25, Instagram snap alongside her mom, Ruthann LeBaron, and youngest daughter Truely, 11. She also added “Blessed,” “Lula Roe Holly,” “Holiday” and “Christmas Pajamas” hashtags in her post.

In a second photo, Christine shared a pic of 25-year-old daughter Mykelti’s 7-month-old daughter Avalon smiling for the camera.

“Avalon’s first time in Oma’s high chair! #grandbabies #oma #blessed,” she wrote on Thursday.

In a third Instagram post, Christine’s family played a Harry Potter version of “Clue,” telling her followers, “I am so tired of LOSING … Truely WON and this wad of paper is her score card!”

The couple announced their separation earlier this month.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram on November 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. Thanks for your understanding and compassion! #journey #hope #change #changeisgood #changeisscary.”

Kody, 52, addressed the pair’s split in his own statement at the time, explaining, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Since the Sister Wives star announced her breakup ahead of the season 16 premiere, she has relocated to Utah and has been in much better spirits.

“Thank you for supporting me with leaving Kody,” the TLC personality revealed in a November 10 Cameo message. “The decision was a long time coming, and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great. … It’s a phenomenal world and I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this, because we’ve been still [really] communicating with each other and stuff. I mean, good and bad days — don’t get me wrong.”

In her social media message, Christine explained the pair’s amicable coparenting plans moving forward.

“We have a life still together after this because we have kids to raise, and Truely’s 11,” she said at the time. “We have to just be good and amiable and things like that. I think it’s just important to remember that.”

The exes, who spiritually married in March 1994, share children Aspen, 26, Mykelti, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely.