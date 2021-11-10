Tensions are running high! The latest promo for season 16 of Sister Wives teases what’s happening in the Brown house — and it doesn’t appear that anyone in the family is happy.

“Kody [Brown] is in a really bad place,” one of the wives says in the new clip, released on Wednesday, November 10. Christine Brown is later shown storming off and saying, “I don’t want to talk to you,” while Janelle Brown tells the group, “You guys give me the property, and you can move.”

Meanwhile, Meri Brown is shown in tears while Robyn Brown notes, “Our family is crumbling.”

The new trailer comes just one week after Kody, 52, and Christine, 49, announced that they decided to end their marriage.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram on November 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody, who shares children Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, with Christine, also shared a statement addressing the split.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” he wrote via Instagram. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Christine was Kody’s third wife, as the two tied the knot in March 1994. He married Meri, 50, Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, in 1990, 1993 and 2010, respectively, and shares 12 more children between them. Although Kody has had a rocky relationship with Meri through the years as well, it was his bond with Robyn that drove a wedge between him and Christine, a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the split.

“She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while. The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years. That hasn’t changed at all,” the insider noted, adding that he and Christine “did not get along” anymore.

“His world completely stopped once he met Robyn,” the source said. “He was devoted to being polygamous so he kept that going for as long as he could. He serves God and believes being polygamous is his way to heaven so it’s not necessarily about having to be in love with all your wives, it’s about who else is as devoted as he is.”

During the season 15 finale of Sister Wives, Christine told the group that she wanted to move back to Utah — and no one agreed. Amid the news of the split, Us confirmed that she sold the Arizona property where she had lived with Kody in October and moved into a duplex in Utah.

Sister Wives season 16 premieres on TLC Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.