She’s had enough. Christine Brown seemingly reached her breaking point with husband Kody Brown during the Sunday, April 18, Sister Wives finale.

On the final episode of season 10, Christine, 48, told her sister wives Jenelle, Meri and Robyn Brown that she would love to move back to Utah instead of staying in Flagstaff, Arizona. When Kody, 52, nor the women seemed supportive, she broke down in tears.

“When we were there, you guys all talked about [how] Utah was home, and the mountains were home, and family was there,” Christine said, referring to the family’s recent visit to Utah. “So, I thought that you felt the same.”

After Christine appeared defeated, Meri, 50, pulled her aside to try and console her. However, Christine’s first remark shocked Meri.

“Meri, I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” she blurted out before covering her face. “I don’t want to. … It’s not enough.”

Christine and Kody, who married in 1994, share six children. While she has been open throughout season 10 of their struggles in the marriage, this was the first time Meri had heard this.

“Then make it enough. You don’t get to give up like that,” she told Christine. “You’re not a quitter.”

Although Christine understood where Meri was coming from, the women couldn’t get on the same page. Meri, who married Kody in 1990, tried to explain that Christine just felt this way because she was “hurting” at that moment.

“So much has changed,” Christine told her sister wife. “I don’t want to hurt anymore.”

In her confessional, she detailed her feelings further.

“I agreed to move to Flagstaff, and I followed Kody here, but it’s been a struggle the whole time. I’m tired of feeling like I don’t matter, I’m tired of not having his support when I really need it,” she explained. “I’m just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this.

Christine also noted in her confessional that Meri and Kody aren’t in a good place either, so it was tough to take her advice.

“I appreciate everything Meri is saying, I really do. She’s lived through a lot but her relationship with Kody certainly isn’t the one that I would want,” she said. “The relationship that I have with Kody isn’t what I would want either. What I have here is not what I want right now.”

In an episode earlier this month, Christine revealed that she and Kody have “had a rough relationship for a couple of years.” She also previously told Us Weekly that she didn’t always feel heard in their marriage.

“The thing that I struggled with most is when I feel like I don’t have a say or when I feel like I’m not as important or things like that,” she told Us exclusively last month. “Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’ That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion.”

The reality star later added that sometimes she doesn’t feel like “an equal partner in this whole relationship thing.”