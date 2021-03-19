To each their own! Christine Brown wouldn’t trade her plural marriage to Kody Brown for a monogamous relationship.

“I’ve never been a monogamous [person], never. So, I mean, it’s so out there and beyond my understanding to have a guy around every night,” the Sister Wives star, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, March 18, while promoting the show’s 15th season. “I felt, like, it would cramp my style a lot because I’ve never had that as soon as Kody and I married. I was the third wife. And so, I really liked the independence that I have and I love the freedom that I have. I love that I can just have those evenings where I’m wearing the grossest most comfortable clothes ever and I’m just, you know, curled up on the couch with the girls, eating popcorn and playing games or something. … I feel bad whenever I say things like that — really bad.”

The reality star added, “That’s the deal. I don’t have a guy around all the time. I have so much freedom if I’m, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, [to] the girls — we’ve got to go to Sedona for the day.’ We just go to Sedona for the day. We stay in our car right now, mind you, but we go on these beautiful drives and we have adventures. Oh, my gosh, there would always be someone else I’d have to talk to about it [in a more traditional relationship].”

Christine noted that she believes that being in a monogamous relationship “seems like a lot of work,” but she also acknowledged the “hard part” over her situation.

“I do have to do repairs myself. Like, if a fridge breaks down, I have to call the appliance guy,” she explained. “But I think after a while, you just get used to it.”

Christine entered a spiritual union with Kody, 52, in 1994. They are the parents of Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 24, Paedon, 22, Ysabel, 18, Gwendlyn, 19, and Truely, 10.

At the time of Christine and Kody’s union, he had already been legally married to Meri Brown since 1990. He was also in another spiritual marriage with Janelle Brown, which happened in 1993. He later divorced Meri, 50, in 2014 and married his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, so that he could adopt her children. He still remains in a spiritual bond with Meri despite legally separating.

In a sneak peek at Sister Wives’ Sunday, March 21, episode, Kody hinted at how his relationship with Meri has continued to deteriorate.

“There’s just been nothing going on between me and Meri,” he said in Us’ exclusive clip. “She interacts with the family for the holidays and birthdays. We get together once in a while. I see Meri once in a blue moon, but we quit dating.”

Speaking to Us on Thursday, Christine opened up about how upsetting it is to see Kody and Meri’s bond unravel. “It’s been really, really sad,” she explained. “I know that she still has so much hope and she still is as positive as she can be. She’s super-duper strong. … Every relationship goes through hard times, but it’s super heartbreaking to watch.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi