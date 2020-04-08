An unconventional celebration. Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her husband, Kody Brown, marked their 26th wedding anniversary with a low-key date making home renovations — in quarantine.

“We actually had this great plan to put a door in our house because our whole upstairs is a loft and we haven’t had a door to our bedroom,” Christine, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly in a recent interview. “We went to the hardware store following social distancing rules, of course, but they didn’t have what we were looking for so we had to order it. So we had a Home Depot date. Then we made one of our favorite dinners and ate with the girls and played games.”

Christine added that one secret to their successful marriage was reading the book Outwitting the Devil: The Secret to Freedom and Success by Napoleon Hill, which discusses “having a real purpose in life.”

The TLC star explained, “The biggest problem people are having right now is that they don’t have a purpose in their daily lives. So I think we all need to reconnect and figure out what that purpose is. If our purpose is family and communication then we’ll find new ways to do that, even if we can’t have face-to-face communication. Right now our family is so spread out so it’s been important for us to find new ways to connect and to rekindle that sense of purpose.”

Kody, 51, told Us that “normal life has ceased” for his family, which includes his wives Christine, Meri, Robyn and Janelle, amid the coronavirus quarantine. Kody — who shares 18 children between his four wives — explained that there isn’t “much to discuss” with the adults besides how the children are doing.

“We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” he said. “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do. Overall, there have been some setbacks and some things have slowed down significantly.”

Janelle, 50, added that quarantine would be easier if the whole family was under one roof. “We’re having to be so separate,” she explained. “We have to limit family gatherings, and if we were together, our exposure would be one less person going to the grocery store instead of doing it for separate households.”

The Brown brood is quarantined in Flagstaff, Arizona, where they recently moved from Las Vegas. Season 14 of Sister Wives chronicles the family’s struggles to build a large house for them to live in together instead of finding property for everyone separately.

The finale of Sister Wives airs on TLC Sunday, April 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

