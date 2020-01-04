Not welcome? Sister Wives star Meri Brown got emotional while discussing the possibility of being kicked out of her rental home because of her plural family.

“The neighbors contacted the owner of my rental. I had a conversation with the owner. Pretty much the first thing she said to me was, ‘Meri, I am second guessing the fact that I approved you to rent this house,’” Meri, 48, explains to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from the Sunday, January 5, season premiere. “She asked me if I would consider leaving the house and not renting from her.”

Kody, 50, seems confused by the development, replying: “We told her everything. We’ve disclosed everything.”

Meri agrees, noting that the owner of the home was made aware of their unique circumstances. “I was, like, completely open with her,” she says. “They put it in the contract — in the rental contract. She knows we’re a plural family. She knows we’re gonna be filming in the house.”

She adds: “By the end of the conversation, you know, she was just like, ‘I need to rethink this. I need to consider whether or not I wanna have you continue renting from me.’”

Kody then points out that the decision to vacate the property is “not up to” the owner. Rather, it is his and Meri’s choice.

Meri wonders how leaving would make her feel about herself. “If I walk away, what does that say about me? Just being a chicken? Is that like letting them win?” she asks. “Because of their bullying? ‘Cause that’s what it is. They’re bullying me. They’re bullying the owner to kick me out because they don’t like who I am without even knowing me. If I cave and I let them bully me out of this house, then they win.”

Season 9 of Sister Wives finds the Browns adjusting after their move to Flagstaff, Arizona. With the shift comes more problems with their housing. Meri and Kody also attempt to work through their marital issues by returning to therapy.

Sister Wives premieres on TLC Sunday, January 5, at 10 p.m. ET.