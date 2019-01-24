The Sister Wives have reached a crossroads. In 2011, Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn, fled Utah for Las Vegas to avoid their home state’s strict laws against bigamy. In the season 13 trailer, the family patriarch, 50, talks about his desire to leave Sin City — but not all of the sister wives seem to be on board.

Here, all five reality stars tell Us Weekly all about this season’s big move and what life is like in their new home of Flagstaff, Arizona. Plus, first wife Meri opens up about how she and Kody are working on their relationship, and the family reveals whether there could be more kids — or more wives — in their future!