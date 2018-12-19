The wait is finally over — Sister Wives and Seeking Sister Wife are returning to TLC on January 20, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Sister Wives is back and better than ever with an eighth season promising love, laughter and drama as the Brown family faces various challenges and new beginnings.

After a groundbreaking first season, Seeking Sister Wife’s second season will continue to break down the world of polygamous courtships. Ashley and Dimitri Snowden are returning alongside Jeff, Vanessa and Sharis Alldredge to continue telling their stories. New families — Paige and Bernie McGee and Colton, Tami and Sophie Winder — will also be introduced and take viewers by surprise with their intriguing tales.

Watch the videos above for an exclusive sneak peek of both shows!

Sister Wives premieres Sunday, January 20 at 8 p.m. ET with Seeking Sister Wife premiering immediately after on TLC at 10 p.m. ET.

