How will Ashley Snowden react? Dimitri Snowden is extremely nervous to tell his wife what happened during his date night with another woman, and things quickly get awkward.

Joslyn and I had our one-on-one date last night and things went a little further than we had planned,” he says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, February 11, episode of Seeking Sister Wife. “Honestly, I’m a little nervous to tell Ashley about what happened.”

During the clip, he starts off by telling his wife that Joselyn came in looking wonderful in a black dress and took a sake bomb at the restaurant. “She took that sake straight, just threw it back like a shot. It was hot,” he says to his wife, who is not amused. Ashley is also pregnant with their third child – they already shared two children, ages 3 and 5. They’re looking for a sister wife as Ashley feels that she’s done having kids but wants to have someone who can continue to grow the family for Dimitri.

“It was real good conversation,” he explains to his wife. “We talked about so much. We covered everything, like homeschooling children.”

Ashley didn’t seem thrilled. “Was there anything she wasn’t open to?” she asks with an attitude. However, it’s when he tells her that they continued the date after dinner that she gets really annoyed.

“We did go out to some place and had a nightcap and a couple of drinks,” he says. “They were getting ready to close the restaurant so we had to find another venue.”

She then immediately asks, “Did anything happen?”

When he answers, “Yeah, actually,” she nearly chokes on her tea.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

