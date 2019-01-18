Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Questions Meri’s Intentions in Sneak Peek: Watch

Is trouble brewing? Kody Brown questions ex-wife Meri Brown’s intentions in purchasing a bed and breakfast in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Sister Wives.

“I’ve struggled, personally, not to see it as sort of self-indulgent, that it’s never been about the family, it’s just been about Meri needing this house in her family,” Kody, 50, explains in the clip. “It’s never been about how it could benefit our children.”

When Meri, 48, asks Kody — along with fellow wives Christine, 46, and Janelle, 49, to help with her down payment — she feels hurt when they only offer to do so under the condition of partnering with her. “I need to tell you, I feel like you guys are saying, ‘Well, why can’t we be part of your business?’ Because this is something that I was just not understanding,” Meri tells the group while fighting back tears. “This is all new to me so I’m just kind of doing what I can and trying to figure it out by myself.”

But Kody still has trouble seeing eye to eye with her. “The family’s always tried to be where we go one, we go all. Everybody is contributing, we contribute as a whole,” Kody says. “I’ve always felt like we are all involved in bringing our efforts to the table to support the family.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

