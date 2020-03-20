Discouraged but sticking by their decision. Christine Brown discusses her family’s issues since moving from Las Vegas to Arizona in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, March 22, episode of Sister Wives.

“It’s just so hard. This conversation sucks. It just completely sucks,” Christine, 47, admits in a confessional of talking to her daughter Aspyn, 25, about the process. “It wasn’t a mistake to move to Flagstaff. Even though it’s been a hit, even though it’s not what we wanted, even though it’s been a year and we’re not where we wanted. It wasn’t a mistake. Flagstaff is still where we’re supposed to be. It still feels right.”

Christine breaks down in tears while baring her soul to Aspyn during a visit to Utah. “It’s been so hard. I can’t tell you how hard it’s been,” she confesses. “I wanna build, I wanna get out there. I’m tired of wasting money everywhere. I just want to build and get out there, all together, and not move again. I’m done. I want to stay there forever and ever and ever.”

Meanwhile, sister wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown are skeptical the move to the family’s property will even occur. “Right now, I feel like it’s never gonna happen,” Janelle, 50, explains. “It’s this thing we talk about and it’s like I don’t know.”

Meri, 49, then interjects: “I don’t see it happening in the very near future.”

Their husband, Kody Brown, on the other hand, is more optimistic. “I think we’re on a two-year plan for moving on,” the 51-year-old TV personality offers.

Christine concludes by looking on the bright side too. “It’s hard to see it as a reality sometimes. It is,” she acknowledges. “So I have to stay as positive as I can that we’re going to get out there.”

Season 14 of the TLC reality show documents the family’s struggles after moving to Arizona. Facing financial ruin, the Browns decided to build one large house rather than find property for everyone in the brood. Complications soon followed as tensions flared among the group.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.