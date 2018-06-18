Sister Wives’ Aspyn Brown Marries Mitch Thompson

Just married! Sister Wives star Aspyn Brown wed fiancé Mitch Thompson in Utah on Sunday, June 17, Us Weekly can confirm.

Aspyn, 23, is the daughter of Kody and his third wife, Christine. According to TLC, the pair tied the knot on top of a mountain in a Scottish-themed ceremony. Thompson and Kody both wore kilts in honor of the groom’s heritage, and the bride stunned in a beaded, satin gown.

TLC adds that the couple did not have a traditional wedding party, but included their youngest guests by picking 10 flower girls for the nuptials. Thompson, a carpenter, built the arch that the duo exchanged vows under.

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, tweeted out the news on Monday, June 18, writing, “Such a sweet experience! These two were absolutely made for each other. I love you Aspyn and Mitch!”

Thompson’s oldest sister, Vanessa Alldredge, who appears on Seeking Sister Wife with her husband Jeff, also posted a sweet shot from the wedding. “We grabbed a quick picture of the family today. And no Jeff is not taller than me! But we were standing on an incline plus I’m in heels! We had a beautiful day!” she wrote. “Congratulations to my baby brother on his big day! ♥️.”

Aspyn and Thompson announced their engagement in January after he popped the question during their trip to Seattle.

“We’ve been dating for a long time, and so I just kind of knew that marriage was the next step,” Thompson said in an interview with TLC at the time.

“When Mitch asked me to marry him, I was super excited, very happy to be engaged to him. I was expecting it a little bit, but it was all perfect,” Aspyn added. “Right now, I’m most looking forward to the wedding itself.”

Aspyn is the third of Kody’s children to tie the knot. Maddie Brown wed Caleb Brush in June 2016, while Mykelti Brown and Antonio Pardo wed that December. Maddie gave birth to the couple’s first child, Axel, in May 2017.

