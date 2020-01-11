Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Struggles to Get Family to Help Her Move

Not so happy family? Sister Wives star Meri Brown has finally moved back to Flagstaff, Arizona — but things are already off to a rocky start.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Meri struggles to get sister wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown onboard to help her move her belongings. “Meri lives in this house built up the side of the mountain,” Robyn, 41, says in a confessional interview from the Sunday, January 12, episode. “So, she has these huge stairs all the way up the side of her house and every time I walk up those stairs, I about faint.”

Robyn then joins Meri, 48, Christine, 47, and Janelle, 50, for a conversation about how to best assist Meri’s move. While Meri argues that offering help is “kinda what family does,” Robyn notes that the stairs at Meri’s house are “insane.” She reveals that their fellow sister wives think they’ll damage Meri’s stuff going up and down the steps during the moving process.

“I don’t want to hire somebody. I do not want to hire somebody. I want to have family around,” Meri, on the brink of tears, says in a confessional interview. “I’d rather have my family come and help me put my stupid bag together then pay somebody to do it, because that would mean I would have some family interaction, which I think is really important.”

Meri adds, “What the hell? Why am I crying over this,” before she wipes her tears away with a tissue. She then shares how she’s “hearing Christine and Janelle talk about how they’re feeling isolated and alone,” which she thinks is an issue that can be solved if they do the work “together.”

In the moment that follows, Robyn suggests that they “hire somebody” to move Meri’s furniture. Janelle then proposes that they can have “a moving and unpack party” thereafter, which Robyn notes is “a good idea.”

“This isn’t like a big deal. Just hire people to help you with the big stuff, we’ll come over and help you with the smaller stuff,” Robyn says in a confessional interview. “It’s no big deal at all, that’s no brainer. She just needs to let us know.”

Meri complains to the sister wives about not having “the option” to ask for Robyn’s son Dayton Jessop or partner Kody Brown’s assistance. Robyn notes in a confessional that it is “nothing personal” on Kody’s end if he’s not there “whenever she needs it.” She adds that Kody, 50, is not there “for any of us and that’s just what it is to be a plural wife.”

Christine tells Meri that her daughters Gwendlyn and Ysabel “would help.” In a confessional, Christine explains further that her daughters initially offered to assist in the move but Meri “never called.”

Though Meri understands why the sister wives don’t want to assist in the heavy lifting, she feels that their “love and caring” for her is “conditional.”

Sister Wives’ 9th season follows the Brown family as they become re-acquainted with Flagstaff, Arizona. Naturally, the move comes with its problems.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.