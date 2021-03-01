Growing the brood? It’s up to Robyn Brown! Sister Wives‘ Kody Brown exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that he’s open to having more children if Robyn, 42, wants to.

“That’s really up to her, but it’s always fun to sit here and fill my youth going, ‘I can have kids if I want to,'” Kody, 52, told Us on Friday, February 26, while promoting season 15. “I do that to my adult children sometimes. It’s not cool to Robyn. She’s like, ‘Oh, this jerk is doing it again.’ And I’m like, ‘I can have more kids if I want to. I might have kids younger than your kids,’ stuff like that. It’s more, like, a dumb thing where I’m just challenging the kids and I’m teasing them.”

Kody and Robyn, who married in 2010, share two children, Solomon, 9, and Ariella, 5. He adopted her children, David, 21, Aurora, 18, and Breanna, 16, in 2015. In total, Kody shares 18 children and three grandchildren with his wives, Robyn, Jenelle, Christine and Meri Brown.

“Personally, I think it’s up to Robyn, but whenever I ask her, she always goes, ‘Well, it’s up to us. We make this decision together,'” he added.

Although season 15 documents all four of his marriages, Kody’s marital struggles with Meri, 50, are a big focus, as their therapy sessions have been shown numerous times.

“Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time,” Kody told Us on Friday. “It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into.”

He noted that he’s hopeful time and communication will heal their relationship, and if it doesn’t, he can’t walk away.

“In plural marriage, I don’t feel like I’ve got the right to say, ‘This is over, this is ending,'” the reality star explained to Us. “I have dominion over my own body and where I’m at, but I’m not in place where, like, I can say, ‘Hey, I’m divorcing you.’ I can’t do that. However, any one of them, I feel like, can.”

He added that he has told all of his wives “they can leave” at any time if the relationship is not working on their end.

“On its face, plural marriage is a double standard in some senses,” Kody told Us. “There’s other double standards that we have in the family that we sort of tolerate. And that other double standard is I don’t get to leave, but they can.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.