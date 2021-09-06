Another season of Sister Wives means another season full of tension. Kody Brown is back for season 16 along with wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, as they navigate through the world of their polygamous relationship.

The newest season, set to debut in fall 2021, will pick up soon after the events of last season. During the season 15 finale, Christine seemingly reached her breaking point with the family and told them that she wanted to move back to Utah — something no one agreed with.

After breaking down in tears, she admitted to Meri, “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” later adding, “I don’t want to. … It’s not enough.”

Christine and Kody tied the knot in 1994 and share six children.

“I agreed to move to Flagstaff, and I followed Kody here, but it’s been a struggle the whole time. I’m tired of feeling like I don’t matter, I’m tired of not having his support when I really need it,” Christine explained in her confessional interview. “I’m just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this.”

In March, the reality star opened up with Us about her marriage to Kody, revealing the toughest part of being in a polygamous relationship.

“The thing that I struggled with most is when I feel like I don’t have a say or when I feel like I’m not as important or things like that,” she said at the time. “Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’ That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion.”

This season will also feature “tensions boiling over,” a press release teased, noting that “more than one wife is questioning the future.”

Scroll through the gallery below for everything to know about the upcoming season.