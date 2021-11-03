Kody Brown’s Wives Can’t ‘Compete’ With Robyn Amid Split From Christine

Unbreakable bond? Sister Wives star Kody Brown is closer than ever with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, amid the news of his split from Christine Brown.

“The other wives can’t compete against Robyn,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Robyn and Kody are a dream couple. She has him wrapped around her finger.”

Kody, 52, treats Robyn, 43, “like a queen and takes care of her,” the insider notes. “They act like they’re still newlyweds. They’re still very much in love.”

Robyn was the first new wife to enter the family in 16 years. She and Kody legally married in 2014 following his divorce from Meri Brown, whom he wed in 1990. He and Meri, 50, remain in a “spiritual union.”

Kody tied the knot with Robyn in order to adopt her children Solomon, 10, Aurora, 19, and David, 21, and she is “forever grateful” to him for doing so, according to the source. “She sees through his mistakes,” the insider explained. “He’s very focused on their family.”

On Tuesday, November 2, fans were shocked to hear that Kody and his third wife, Christine, 49, had split.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

However, those close to the pair were not surprised. “It’s no shock. She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while,” a source exclusively told Us after the announcement. “The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completely devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years. That hasn’t changed at all.”

While Meri has also been in a rough spot with Kody for years — not everyone is unhappy with the current arrangement. Janelle Brown and Kody “are really good friends,” a source exclusively tells Us.

Janelle, 52, entered a spiritual marriage with the reality star in 1993. “[Now,] he sees her more as a friend and she is totally fine with that. They have a respectful relationship,” the source says, adding, “She’s not someone who needs romance. She’s really easygoing and goes with the flow.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper