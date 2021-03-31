There’s no picking favorites! Robyn Brown felt bad that her husband, Kody Brown, spent the most time with her during COVID-19 quarantine.

“It wasn’t that I felt guilty. I was feeling, like, bad. I was feeling not right,” the Sister Wives star, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, March 29. “This is not fair. I mean, I chose this lifestyle for a reason and when things are out of whack, it bothers me.”

Kody, 52, and Robyn spiritually married in 2010 and share two children, Solomon, 9, and Ariella, 5. The patriarch also adopted the reality TV star’s children from a previous marriage, David, 21, Aurora, 18, and Breanna, 16, in 2015. The duo became a legally wedded couple in 2014 to make the adoption process possible.

Robyn shares her husband with three other women: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Because Robyn has young children, her husband spent a lot of time with her during the pandemic so he could be with them.

Though the reasoning made sense, Robyn acknowledged that the lack of balance in Kody’s schedule made her uncomfortable.

“I’ve lost a lot of sleep because of it. And I don’t understand the choices that are being made as far as our family is concerned, but I have to respect them,” she said. “I can’t say [I felt] guilty because I’m not the one making the choices, but at the same time, it’s like, I do definitely feel bad and it’s made the whole family experience really hard.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the family had to separate their households to avoid passing the disease to each other if someone became infected.

Kody told Us exclusively in February that he felt like his wives were living four separate lives at the time.

“I’m sort of strung out on this relationship conveyor belt,” he said.

While Robyn’s sister wives never told her they were upset that Kody spent the most time with her, she’s sure the situation was hard for them.

“I know that they were making choices that they felt comfortable with as far as traveling and having people in the home … making it so that Kody was not able to go see them,” she said on Monday. “I have little kids, so I kind of just had to run my will with Kody with whatever he decided and just do what he was doing, because that’s the only way my little kids would be able to see him.”

Robyn has been incredibly careful about COVID-19, even though it prevented her from visiting her father, who has been in the ICU multiple times during the pandemic. While her dad is on the mend, she still had to consider the health of her young children.

“Kody is leading the charge on how careful we’re being,” she said. “I know that it’s really important to protect lives up until the very end.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi