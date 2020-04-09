Better together? Kody Brown’s wife Janelle Brown would’ve liked to be quarantined with all of the Sister Wives women and children.

“I really think it would have been easier to deal with being quarantined if we were all under one roof because we’re having to be so separate,” Janelle, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively in a recent interview.

Fans of the TLC series saw Janelle advocate for the households to merge and be under one roof before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and now more than ever the Arizona resident wishes that had happened.

“We have to limit family gatherings, and if we were together our exposure would be one less person going to the grocery store instead of doing it for separate households,” she explained to Us. “There would be more camaraderie.”

The mother of six admitted that the current situation would be “easier” if they were in one place.

“The kids could hang out in one house,” she continued. “We’d be out there on our property with more stuff to do and have less people being exposed to the public.”

Kody, 51, told Us exclusively that one of the hardest thing about the families being separated during the coronavirus pandemic is the celebrations aren’t together.

“We have five birthdays coming up in April, and we are not going to be having any birthday parties, so that will be an emotional challenge for a lot of the kids,” the Wyoming native said. “I have one senior in college and three high school seniors this year and it appears that their graduations will mostly likely be canceled, so there’s going to be a lot of disappointment.”

Despite being isolated the reality TV star revealed that they are “blessed by the fact that each household has multiple people living in it, so the pain of isolation is a little bit lessened.”

Even without birthday parties, some of the wives have been keeping celebrations alive. Kody and wife Christine Brown recently enjoyed their 26th wedding anniversary with a low-key, house-fixing date … in quarantine.

“We actually had this great plan to put a door in our house because our whole upstairs is a loft and we haven’t had a door to our bedroom,” Christine, 47, told Us exclusively. “We went to the hardware store following social distancing rules, of course, but they didn’t have what we were looking for so we had to order it. So we had a Home Depot date.”

The couple topped off their anniversary with one of their “favorite dinners” while their daughters played.

The finale of Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

