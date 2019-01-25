The Sister Wives family is about to expand by one! Maddie Bush Brown, daughter of Kody and Jenelle Brown, is expecting her second child with husband Caleb Bush, Us Weekly can confirm.

“I am really excited!” Maddie told Us Weekly of the happy news. “This pregnancy feels less real for some reason, but I am still over the moon and can’t wait for Axel to meet his baby brother!”

The couple, who have been married for two and a half years, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Axel, in May 2017.

Maddie, 23, announced that she was expecting for the first time on Instagram in November 2016 with a photo of her spouse, 32, kissing her baby bump. “So happy to announce our little addition,” she wrote at the time.

Maddie and Caleb married in June 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Bozeman, Montana, that was officiated by the bride’s father.

The couple has quite a few more pregnancies to go to catch up to 50-year-old Kody, however: The reality star is married to four women, including Janelle, 49, with whom he also shares sons Logan, 24, Hunter, 21, Garrison, 20, Gabriel, 18, and daughter Savanah, 13. He is also the father of 11 other children between his three other wives, Meri, Christine and Robyn.

During this week’s Sister Wives episode, Meri also has exciting news to share with the group (no, she’s not expecting). For more on that, watch our exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, January 27 episode above.

Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

