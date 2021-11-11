Finding their way! Sister Wives‘ Christine Brown and ex Kody Brown have very different reactions to their split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The 49-year-old reality star “knows she made the right move” calling things off with the 52-year-old, the insider says.

“It’s a new chapter for her and she’s excited to see what the future holds,” the source says, noting that Christine will “never go back” to her former spouse.

Christine spiritually married Kody in March 1994. Earlier this month, the twosome confirmed they called it quits after more than 25 years together.

The patriarch of the Brown family is still married to wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 1990, 1993 and 2010, respectively.

Christine feels “very empowered” after announcing the separation, the insider explains. However, Kody doesn’t have the same feelings about their breakup.

“He hates that Christine is showing off how happy she is to not be with him anymore,” the source tells Us. “They’re not on good terms right now because of her decision to leave him.”

Christine — who shares children Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, with Kody — isn’t too worried about the current tension between the pair.

“Christine knows he’ll eventually have to get past his moodiness since they have children together and eventually have to figure out how to coparent amicably,” the insider says.

The TLC personalities, whose polygamist lifestyle is at the center of Sister Wives, announced their split on November 2.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Kody commented on Christine’s choice to leave him in his own social media statement the same day.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” he wrote. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

The mother of six, who was never legally married to the Wyoming native, spoke publicly for the first time about the split on Wednesday, November 10.

“The decision was a long time coming, and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great,” the reality star said during a Cameo video. “I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this, because we’ve been still [really] communicating with each other and stuff. I mean, good and bad days — don’t get me wrong.”

Fans saw Christine hit a breaking point during the season 15 finale of the series, which aired in April. At the time, she broke down into tears and told the family that she wanted to move back to Utah since her marriage wasn’t working.

Sister Wives season 16 premieres on TLC Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. E.T.

With reporting by Diana Cooper