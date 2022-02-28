A new chapter. Paedon Brown shared his thoughts on mom Christine Brown‘s split from his dad, Kody Brown — and he’s happy they went their separate ways.

“Mom is happier now,” the Utah native, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 24. “She is now minutes away from her two oldest daughters. And eventually, in the future, maybe more children will move up there.”

In addition to Paedon, Christine, 49, shares daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, with Kody, 53. Before announcing her split from the Sister Wives patriarch in November 2021, Christine had moved back to Utah while the rest of the family stayed in Arizona.

According to Paedon, the move has been “incredible” for his mother, who now also lives closer to her parents and siblings.

During the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special earlier this month, Christine admitted that choosing to leave her plural family — and her fellow sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown — was a difficult decision.

“I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish?’ I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people,” she said during the February 20 episode. “Is it just selfish? Is that what it is? I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Though Christine may have had misgivings at first, her only son says she’s not looking back — and she’s also not interested in plural marriage in the future.

“She’s honestly done with it, and that’s OK,” Paedon told Us. “She’s grateful for the sister wives. I think it’s the same thing for the kids. We’re all grateful for it, she’s grateful for it, but it’s just not for us and just not for her anymore.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives was filmed months before Christine and Kody announced their split, but it focused largely on their marital troubles.

“It’s over. The intimate part of our marriage is over,” Christine said during a January episode. “And to be honest, I’m not OK with that. I’m not OK with staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy. That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”

During the tell-all special, Kody confirmed that the duo are “no longer married,” but he noted that he still feels conflicted about the situation. “I love her and I, um … I don’t know what to do because I’ve got the grief, but I’m still angry,” he explained. “I’ll take the grief right now to be out of the anger phase.”

Christine, for her part, is gearing up for the release of her new show, Cooking With Just Christine. “A taste of something new!” the reality star, 49 wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 20. “#SisterWives’ Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday [on Instagram] and on TLC.com.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!