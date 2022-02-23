One big happy family? Christine Brown’s son, Paedon Brown, didn’t hold back when speaking about his relationship with dad Kody Brown’s wife Robyn Brown.

“My relationship with Robyn has always been strange and weird,” the 23-year-old Sister Wives star told The Sun on Monday, February 21. “There are honestly so many reasons for that.”

The eldest child of Christine, 49, and Kody, 53, confessed that he was “rude” to Robyn’s kids growing up because he saw his dad “doing things with them that he didn’t do with me.”

Robyn is the mother of five children, sharing Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 6, with Kody, whom she legally married in 2014. When the duo tied the knot, the Wyoming native also adopted Robyn’s children from a previous relationship: David Dayton, 22, Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 16.

“And so, I ended up being rude to them, so she didn’t like me being rude to her kids,” Paedon recalled, noting that things have since gotten better between him and some of the kids. “My relationships with Dayton and Aurora are now great. My relationship with Breanna is not good at all, but that’s because she is several years younger than me.”

Paedon recently raised eyebrows when he seemingly trolled Robyn with his “What does the nanny do?” T-shirt while recording a social media video. However, the young TV personality clarified on Monday that it was just a joke.

“The crew loves the quote and then my mom said it, and I knew it aired on the show,” the Army soldier said. “I’ve only worn it once, and that was simply to post a video on it.”

The quote stems from something his mom said on the series after Robyn hired a nanny to help with her kids. Robyn received backlash from Christine, who wasn’t happy that her daughter Ysabel, 18, couldn’t enter Robyn and Kody’s home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a nanny was allowed.

“It was just funny. I’m not trying to dig anyone. It’s not me trying to say, like, ‘Oh, this is a really funny shirt because mom blew up,’” Paedon added. “I will always support my mom. But me wearing this T-shirt wasn’t me saying, ‘I’m totally for her.’”

Paedon’s comments about Robyn come three months after Christine announced her split from Kody after more than 25 years of marriage. The former couple, who also share daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel and Truely, 11, were spiritually married in 1994.

At the time of their wedding, Kody was legally married to first his wife, Meri Brown, and was in a spiritual union with Janelle Brown.

Kody went on to welcome daughter Mariah, now 26, with Meri, 51, and six children — sons Logan, 27, Hunter, 24, Robert Garrison, 23, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Maddie, 26 and Savannah, 17 — with Janelle, 52, before Robyn joined the family in 2010. Four years later, the patriarch legally divorced Meri.

Earlier this month, Christine confirmed during part three of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special that she and Kody were “divorced” after she moved from Las Vegas back to Utah.

“We’re completely separate. We’re just going to be friends, eventually,” Christine said on the Sunday, February 20, episode. “I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken, and it felt, well, freeing.”

Kody solidified his relationship status with Christine, saying, “Christine’s moved. She’s left. We’re no longer married.”

