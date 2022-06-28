Introducing Leon! Kody and Meri Brown's Child Comes Out as Transgender

Unveiling their truest self! Leon Brown, the child of Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown, has come out as transgender.

“Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon, 26, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 28, alongside a photo of themselves posing for the camera. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

The TLC personality went on to detail their journey toward figuring out their identity, revealing how long they’ve known who they are.

“I was pretty young & unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive,” Leon explained. “So I continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here’s the thing, I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

The Utah native called being queer and trans some of their “favorite parts of myself.” However, admitted that there are “so many things that I am learning to love about myself through the process” as they “continually evolve” to be the most authentic version of themselves.

Leon concluded the post by setting important boundaries. “If you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me,” they said. “My name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. Please only refer to me in that way.”

Kody, 53, has yet to react to the announcement and the two are not currently following each other on the social media platform. Meri, 51, however, shared Leon’s post via her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“You are my sunshine,” she wrote at the time.

Kody and Meri’s only child previously came out as a lesbian to their polygamous family during an episode of Sister Wives in 2017. Leon has been engaged to partner Audrey Kriss since January 2019 after the program manager proposed during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

During a March 2020 episode of the TLC series, Leon shared some intimate details of their personal life and described the support they received from their fiancée. “In my teens, I felt very devoted to the church that I was raised in,” they explained. “I wanted to live polygamy. I think it was a way to protect myself from, like, coming out to myself, really.”

Leon continued, “Religious institutions are spaces where there’s rules and if you are not following these rules or guidelines you can feel pretty marginalized and I did feel that way with my church. But with my family, I found so much comfort and they love me anyway. They love me and they love Audrey, and they love our love.”

Kriss, for their part, came out as transgender in December 2021. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” they wrote via Instagram at the time. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”

