They grow up so fast! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took to social media to celebrate her eldest son Logan Brown’s 29th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my first born Logan! Im so infinitely proud of you. I love you to the moon and back ❤️. Next year the big 3-0 !!!!” Janelle, 54, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 22, alongside a sweet photo of Logan and his wife, Michelle Petty, on their wedding day. The sweet snap featured the twosome looking deeply in love as they held each other close and shared an intimate smile.

Janelle shares Logan with ex-husband Kody Brown, along with five other children: Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 29, and Savanah, 18. The duo spiritually tied the knot in 1993 and were married for more than three decades before calling it quits in fall 2022.

The Strive With Janelle founder confessed during a January Sister Wives episode that she and Kody, 54, had a “great run,” but things had changed between the twosome. Now, the TLC personality is focused on spending time with her kids — and settling into her newfound independence.

“The place I’m living now has a great patio. I’ve always wanted a great patio where it wasn’t so blazing hot (um Vegas!) so you could sit outside,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “So I splurged on some patio furniture this year and I’m loving my coffee ‘on the patio’ this cool peaceful Sunday morning ❤️.”

The Wyoming native, for his part, is currently married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown. He was previously married to Christine Brown and Meri Brown, but news broke of their splits in November 2021 and December 2022, respectively. Kody legally exchanged vows with Meri in April 1990, but the duo divorced in 2014. He in turn became Robyn’s lawful husband in order to adopt her children from a previous marriage. (Meri, 52, and Kody continued their relationship in a spiritual marriage before they called it quits for good.)

Logan, meanwhile, hasn’t been on Sister Wives since 2014. However, his parents told fans about his engagement to Michelle in a 2017 video for TLC.

“I was pretty excited,” Janelle said at the time. “I was kind of getting worried because I’m pretty attached to Michelle. I was getting a little bit worried that Logan would let her slip away, so I’m glad to see some commitment here.”

Kody added, “Logan and Michelle are a great match. Logan is sometimes high strung and Michelle knows to to calm down and get him to ease into it.”

The pair wed in October 2022 after moving into their forever home in Las Vegas that July. “Celebrating Logan and Michelle’s new home today ! After months of delays they finally moved in. It’s an amazing space . Congratulations you guys ❤️,” Janelle wrote via Instagram at the time.

As for their other children, Kody has often butted heads with sons Garrison and Gabriel, particularly during the COVID-19 quarantine. The patriarch argued that his sons were disrespectful of his rules and later claimed they were mean to Robyn, 44, which didn’t sit well with them.

“Kody [has] basically told me they can’t come for Christmas unless they do a big apology,” Janelle shared during a December 2022 episode. “And they’re like, ‘well, hell no, we’re not going to do that.’”

When Kody grew frustrated at the situation, the Utah native revealed that she would “rather be with my kids” during the holiday than fight with her then-spouse.

“I don’t even recognize this family. Something has really changed for me,” she confessed during a confessional. “I just think we’ve never had divides this deep.”