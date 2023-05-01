All by herself! Janelle Brown shared she’s looking forward to her independence as she navigates her new normal following her split from Kody Brown.

“The place I’m living now has a great patio. I’ve always wanted a great patio where it wasn’t so blazing hot (um Vegas!) so you could sit outside,” the Sister Wives star, 53, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 30. “So I splurged on some patio furniture this year and I’m loving my coffee “on the patio” this cool peaceful Sunday morning ❤️.”

Before Janelle settled down in her new abode, she previously lived in her trailer during the summer time before she and Kody, 54, had officially called it quits in 2022. The reality star gave an update on her mobile home and her plans for it as the summer season approaches.

“And for those wondering about the trailer — stay tuned — I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year and will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman. (At least it has hookups this time around !),” she shared at the time. “It’s always been something I wanted to do.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Since her split from Kody, Janelle has been candid about her self-improvement journey including working on her fitness goals.

“I am less than perfect and let’s be honest with each other, social media can be pretty brutal. Usually there is a lot of judgment and umm… ‘helpful tips,’” she penned an unfiltered pic from one of her Pilates workouts. “But there is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life – even if progress isn’t always obvious or perfect.”

Janelle was married to Kody for nearly three decades. They spiritually tied the knot in 1993 and welcomed children Logan, 28, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, throughout their relationship. The Strive With Janelle founder confessed in January that she and her estranged husband had a “great run,” but things had changed between the twosome.

The Wyoming native, for his part, is currently married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown. He was previously married to Christine Brown and Meri Brown but split from them in November 2021 and December 2022, respectively. Kody and Meri were legally married in April 1990 but divorced in 2014, so he could legally wed Robyn and adopt her children from a previous marriage. Meri and Kody continued their relationship in a spiritual marriage until they called it quits for good in 2022. Christine, for her part, moved on with David Woolley and the pair got engaged in April.

As Janelle continues to look forward, she has made it clear she’s not looking to reconcile with her ex-husband.

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” she confessed during the January Sister Wives: One-on-One special. “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine.”