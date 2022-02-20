Making progress! Throughout Janelle Brown’s tenure on TLC’s Sister Wives, viewers have seen her struggle with her weight and diet goals.

During season 3 of her family’s reality TV show, Janelle and her husband Kody Brown’s other spouses — Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown — all hit the gym together after sharing their diet woes.

“I remember when my kids were little, watching the weight creep up, creep up, creep up but I felt so powerless to stop it,” Janelle admitted during an October 2011 episode. “I was mortified [to share my weight with the other wives] because I never told anybody, including Kody, how much I weigh.”

She continued at the time: “You know, my physical appearance has always been my Achilles heel. I mean, I know I’m smart, I know I’m a good employee [and] I know I’m good at everything else, but my physical appearance … to have [my weight] so blatantly broadcast was very disturbing for me.”

After a fitness trainer revealed that Janelle weighed 271 pounds, she worked hard to get in shape and eat balanced meals.

“I understand the weight and frustration of feeling like there is more out there for you, but not knowing where to turn to first,” the Strive With Janelle blogger wrote via a mission statement on her website. “That’s why my mission is simple: give my clients the wellness education, tools and resources that they need to feel happy, healthy, and capable of managing life’s pressures.”

As Janelle has found her stride with her body transformation, she launched her Life With Health & Happiness diet company with her eldest daughter, Madison. (The health coach shares children Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Garrison, Hunter and Savanah with Kody.) While promoting her business, the Becoming Sister Wives author has frequently shared the keys to her meal plan.

“Is balance truly possible during the holidays? I mean with all the delicious comfort food? I believe so,” Kody’s second wife, who he spiritually wed in 1993, wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “If you would have asked me this last year I would have said, no way. But in the last year, I have learned more about why our bodies crave what they crave and why they ‘act’ the way they do. What I love … is the simplicity for one and the fact you don’t have to eat terrible foods, limit calories or starve yourself.”

Scroll below to see photos of Janelle’s weight loss journey: