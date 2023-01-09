Sister Wives' Robyn Tells Kody, Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out' of Drama

At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown.

During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs over the years. She alleged that when she wanted to build a home on Coyote Pass, Kody didn’t play by the same rules with her as he did with Robyn.

“If I was prioritized, we would’ve figured out how to pay off the land and I would be in a house. Instead of this, ‘Oh, my gosh. We don’t have the budget. I don’t know,’” Janelle said. “None of that was ever discussed when it was time for Robyn to find a house.”

Robyn, however, denied that the issues between Janelle and Kody, 53, building on their Arizona land was her fault. (Janelle confirmed last month that she and Kody have been “separated for several months” after nearly 30 years of marriage.)

“That’s them being stupid. I’m not choosing it,” Robyn claimed. “They’re making those choices but somehow, I get lumped into it. I’m like, ‘Leave me the hell out of it.’”

The Utah native, who shares son Solomon, 11, and daughter Ariella, 6, with Kody, noted that after being dubbed the “favorite” by the other wives for years, she is done. Robyn insisted that her choice to be a mediator between the group shouldn’t make her the enemy.

“I’m tired of being punished and blamed. And people thinking I’m a bad person because I am just communicating,” she said while breaking down into tears. “I’m tired of being punished for it. I’m tired of it being somehow a bad thing, because it’s not.”

Robyn — who is also the mother of son Dayton, 22, and daughters Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 17, from a prior relationship — got real about why her relationship with Kody appears more functional than the others.

“I don’t let Kody push me around. I say my truth. I speak to him like he’s my best customer,” she told host Sukanya Krishnan. “And I expect him to treat me the same way.”

The mother of five, who legally married Kody in 2014, continued: “I’m not going to apologize for it anymore. I’m tired of feeling bad that I have a good relationship with Kody when other people don’t. That’s on them. They need to figure that out.”

Robyn, who is the only wife still on good terms with the Wyoming native, also commented on how heartbroken she is that her future has been blown up.

Christine, 51, first got the ball rolling when she announced her split from Kody in November 2021. Janelle followed in 2022 and Meri, 51, confirmed in December that her partner of more than 30 years made the “decision” that they were no longer married.

“I really, really struggled with it. It’s messing with my identity,” Robyn said on Sunday of the possibility of being monogynous with Kody. “It’s not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. The grandparent ranch. That’s what I want. I don’t know how to let it go.”