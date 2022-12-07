Sister Wives’ Robyn Cries Over How ‘Hurt’ Kody Is Post-Christine Split

Not seeing eye to eye! Robyn Brown is fearful over Kody Brown’s mental state following his split from Christine Brown — but Janelle Brown isn’t on the same page.

“It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him,” Robyn, 43, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from Sister Wives’ Sunday, December 11, episode. “Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed. And [think that] women suck.”

The Utah native breaks down in tears as she details what she’s seen in Kody, 53, since he and Christine, 51, parted ways in 2021. (The exes’ ups and downs have been front and center throughout season 17.)

“He’s dealing with that while he’s married. And I’ve told him several times, I feel like he’s lining up all women and I’m there too,” she explains, before confirming that her remaining sister wives, Meri Brown and Janelle, 53, are also being grouped in. “And he’s shooting us all down because Christine is a woman. And he’s angry and he’s hurt.”

The Wyoming native — who publicly announced his split from Christine, 50, in November 2021 after more than 25 years together — notes that the roles in plural families are not equal.

“I think women bear a different burden in plural marriage then men do,” Kody tells the cameras in the clip. “I’ve seen men leave plural marriage feeling live [with] five, six wives never feeling like they’ve been loved.”

The patriarch, who is still in spiritual marriages with Meri, 51, and Janelle — and legally wed to Robyn — insists, however, that his part isn’t all fun and games.

“Plural marriage isn’t all beer and Skittles. It’s not for a man,” he says in a confessional. “There’s a different burden — I don’t want to sit here and mansplain to you. It’s just obvious that it’s difficult. ‘You’re going to share your husband? Why would you do that?’”

Janelle, for her part, doesn’t seem interested in breaking down their current strained dynamic. In fact, when Robyn tells the adults that she wants to “get this figured out,” the mother of six stands up to leave, claiming she needs to pick up her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Savannah.

Janelle changes her tune — and stays a little longer — after Kody and Meri suggest that she shows them the building plans for her plot on their Coyote Pass Property.

“We were going down a road where we really were on the verge of a critical conversation. And now we’re looking at plans and getting all happy,” Kody confesses in the video. “I think that was a mistake. We should’ve finished the crucial conversation. We’re just gonna ignore it. That’s just what’s going to happen.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.