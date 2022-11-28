—

Family forever. Sister Wives star Robyn Brown supported Christine Brown and her daughter Mykelti Padron as the 26-year-old gave birth to twin boys.

“Just want to Thank! Our Amazing Moms that came to help us,” Mykelti’s husband, Tony Padron, wrote via Instagram earlier this month when they welcomed their sons Ace and Archer. “Y’all the best !! 🔥🧍‍♀️#ateam.” The reality TV personality included several photos of the little ones’ “grandmothers” holding the babies in the hospital.

Tony, 28, announced on November 22 that he and Mykelti — who also share 19-month-old daughter Avalon — were officially parents of three. “Well ‘World’ our Sons are here !,” he wrote at the time. “Archer Banks Padron and Ace McCord Padron. Happy day and Thanks to my Amazing wife ! @mykeltip She’s been an absolute Rock through all of this.”

Noticeably missing from the delivery room was Mykelti’s father, Kody Brown, who has been estranged from Christine, 50, since their November 2021 split.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The Wyoming native, 53, is still spiritually married to Janelle Brown and first wife Meri Brown, whom he divorced in 2014 to legally wed Robyn, 44, in order to adopt her children from a past relationship. After she left their plural marriage, Kody told the other wives that it was time for them to “conform to patriarchy again” in order to make their situation work.

“I was super grateful that I decided to leave,” Christine exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “It’s so shocking and surprising because he’s not like that. … I mean, back in Vegas, he was like, ‘If you ever wanna leave, we’ll figure out a way for you to leave peacefully and so we can still, like, get together with the kids and things like that.’”

She continued: “I think that he’s just angry and he’s processing all of this a lot different than I am because I’ve been processing leaving constantly, you know, for a year. I knew, for sure, for two years — I knew that I’d be leaving.”

Despite the tension, Christine told Entertainment Tonight later that month that she was “optimistic” about the future of her relationship with Robyn. “You know, it’s hard, it’s difficult, but we’re hopefully going to be fine,” she explained. “I think I was optimistic that we were going to be besties, so I’m not quite sure about that, but we’ll see.”

As for her relationship with her ex-husband, the Cooking With Just Christine star explained that they only speak about their youngest daughter, Truely. The twosome are also parents of daughters Aspyn, 27, Gwendolyn, 21, and Isabel, 19, and son Paedon, 24. “I only talk to Kody when it involves Truely. I’d say just very, very rarely,” she said in October. “Even since I left, we went out to eat together one time to get on the same page for the holidays last year, so it’s been a while since I actually just had a real conversation.”