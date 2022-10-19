Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Shares Last Time She Saw Ex Kody Brown

Almost on the same page. Christine Brown opened up about the last time she saw her ex-husband Kody Brown — and how the two are tackling coparenting while living states apart.

“So, I haven’t talked to him in person for a while,” the Sister Wives star, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly during an interview on Tuesday, October 18. “All I’ve seen are the episodes, for a while, and what I’ve heard from like Janelle [Brown] who still speaks with him and stuff too. … I think he is just so hurt still and just processing it a lot slower.”

Christine announced her split from Kody, 53, in November 2021, and returned home to Utah while her ex remained in Arizona. Kody has three wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. The Wyoming native was legally married to Meri, 51, from 1990 to 2014, and the twosome are still spiritually married. Janelle, 53, the Wyoming native are also spiritually married. Kody legally married Robyn, 44, in 2014, so he could legally adopt her children from a previous union.

Christine and Kody, who spiritually wed in 1994, share six children: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12. The pair’s ups and downs have been documented on the 17th season of the TLC reality show, which premiered in September 2010.

Christine revealed to Us that she began to realize she would leave Kody in “the last year for sure,” noting that the pair had multiple conversations about the matter and that her children “could tell something was wrong.”

“I left before we got too angry and we were fighting, I left before that point,” she confessed. “I didn’t want that to be part of it and if I’d left him before, maybe I would’ve left in anger too much too. So, I didn’t want to leave in anger.”

While the parents do “communicate back and forth” about their children and arrange visits for Kody to see his youngest daughter, Christine shared that she doesn’t “think it’s coparenting quite yet.”

Christine shared that things remain tense between herself and Kody, but the pair do speak on the phone to give brief updates about their children — like how their 12-year-old daughter Truely won Student of the Month at her school.

“So, I called him and told him. I sent him a picture and told him that she won Student of the Month,” the reality star told Us. “So he called her and congratulated her.”

Truely, for her part, found out about her parents’ separation by overhearing a conversation, with Christine telling Us that she “was more devastated” about how her daughter learned the news.

“So, I just told Truely we were already divorced because I didn’t want her to be strung along and think that maybe we’d get back together again and [for] her to worry about are we going to be fighting around her,” the reality tv star explained. “Cause that was her biggest concern afterwards, she’s like, ‘Are you guys gonna be fighting after?’ And I’m like, ‘No, we’re just not going to, I’m not that person. I’m not gonna sit there and fight.’”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi