Packing it up. Sister Wives’ Kody Brown is dealing with the fallout of his split from Christine Brown after more than 25 years together.

“I don’t wanna move my stuff out. Christine moved me out, I didn’t want her to move me out. I didn’t give her permission to move me out. You know, I’ve tried to give my wives sort of the sovereignty to feel like they’ve got control over their lives, and in doing so, I made it so I had no control over mine,” the 53-year-old TLC personality says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 16, episode.

Later in the teaser, Kody and Christine sit across from each other while sorting out the logistics of their separation. “OK, what about, are you going to want your food storage?” the Brown family patriarch asks. “It’s not mine, it was paid for with the family account,” Christine replies. After her former partner says “some of it’s yours,” she firmly states, “Just take it, I’ll start over.”

The Utah native announced in November 2021 that she and Kody had parted ways after more than two decades together. The exes, who spiritually wed in 1994, share six children: son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

In Us‘ exclusive sneak peek, Kody expresses his frustrations with the quick unraveling of his relationship with Christine. “Honestly I just sometimes struggle with the rush, I just don’t understand it,” he tells her, incredulous that she doesn’t want her share of the food storage.

The Wyoming native elaborates in a confessional. “It feels hostile to me. I feel like she’s done this as a backstab because she could’ve started talking to me about our relationship a long time ago,” he explains. “And she didn’t, and she drops this on me … and to me it seems really, really rushed. She’s been ready to get out the door from the time that she told me she wanted to stop staying [here].”

Christine, for her part, goes on to explain her reasoning for wanting to leave the bulk food items behind in a confessional of her own.

“I’m not part of the Mormon faith, I’m not part of our church anymore. I don’t know even where I stand religiously … but as far as the belief in food storage and things like that, I’m not gonna live in fear like that,” she shares.

In the clip, Robyn Brown, who married Kody in 2014, explains the significance of stocking up on nonperishables in the Mormon faith. “You know, it’s taught by our church to, like, have food storage in case the end of the world comes,” she says.

Although Robyn is Kody’s only legal wife, he remains spiritually wed to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.