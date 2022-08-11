More drama! 90 Day: The Single Life is coming back for a third season, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The TLC series will be even more explosive with six singles looking for love as they try and navigate their past romances while juggling new flames. One of the familiar faces is Natalie Mordovtseva, who joined the 90 Day Fiancé family on season 7.

Her rocky marriage with Mike Youngquist played out on season 8 and the two separated once filming wrapped. Their romance, however, seems to be plaguing Natalie’s journey to find love on the all-new season of The Single Life, which premieres on Monday, September 12.

“I will not step over my morals. Ever,” Natalie, 37, tells Mike, 35, in Us’ exclusive first look at the series. “I came to America to have a child. I am a family woman and I know it for sure.”

The Ukraine native confesses that she’s a “good girl” who makes “bad choices.” Despite her screaming match with her estranged husband, Natalie appears to bounce back as clips of a budding romance with a “hot guy” play out in the teaser.

The blissful relationship, however, may be short-lived as Natalie later teases, “I hope I can decide with whom I want to spend the rest of my life.” She then appears at Mike’s doorstep, hinting that they could get back together.

Another single looking for her forever partner is Debbie Johnson, whose son Colt Johnson is also part of the TLC family.

“It would be nice to celebrate my 70th with someone close to my heart … or good in bed,” the 69-year-old reality star says in the trailer. “I haven’t had sex in 13 years. I’m going to do a lot of making up for the past.”

While she seems to have found a new love interest this season, her relationship with Colt proves to still be on rocky ground. “I need you. You’re my son,” Debbie says at one point, claiming, “You don’t give a s—t about me.”

Colt — who separated from wife Vanessa Guerra earlier this year — yells back, “I do care about you” before storming off and saying, “I’m f—king out of here.”

Natalie and Debbie aren’t the only cast members who will have issues with searching for The One this season. Tania Mauro, Veronica Rodriguez, Caesar Mack and Tiffany Franco-Smith are also unsure of their futures.

“I’m ready for love,” Caesar, 49, tells a group of eligible bachelorettes in the teaser. “Ukrainian women are my dream come true and I’m not going to stop until I find my future Mrs. Mack.”

Tiffany, Tania and Veronica, meanwhile, are all struggling with the added baggage from their exes, who appear to be very present in their lives.

Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres on TLC Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET and will be available the same day on Discovery+.

Scroll to learn more about the cast: