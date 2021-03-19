Not what she imagined. 90 Day Fiancé’s Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist said an emotional goodbye to each other after he called off their wedding, prompting her to leave the country.

“Today was supposed to be my wedding day, but it’s not,” Natalie explains in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, March 21, episode. “After I realized that we’re not getting married, I couldn’t stay in the house. I couldn’t even look at Michael, so me and [neighbor] Tamara are driving to Seattle and staying in [a] hotel tonight so I can fly to France tomorrow.”

Mike’s Uncle Beau puts Natalie’s luggage in the car, despite his frosty relationship with her. She then details her next steps, which are complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Michael bought me [a] ticket to France. And from there, I think I should figure out either I take a bus or train. I’m not sure if there are flights to my country because it’s coronavirus,” she says. “I’m scared because I have to go to the airport, and I cannot believe I have to do it. And I will not tell my mom or my friends and family that I’m doing it. They would say that Michael is [a] monster because, like, it’s not the right time to fly. But I have to leave the country. He didn’t leave me any choice to think [or] any time.”

The Ukraine native bids farewell to Uncle Beau and apologizes to him, seemingly for kicking him out of the house. “I’m sorry if I was a little bit rough on you. I’m sorry — I was scared. You’re a nice man. I wish you all the best,” she tells him. After he responds that he loves her and urges her to stay in contact with him, she retorts: “I will not keep in touch with you. I’m sorry. I cannot.”

Mike then steps outside to express his remorse through tears, and Natalie begins crying too. “I don’t know what to say,” she replies. “What is this sorry, Michael? You’re sending me home during the quarantine. I might get sick, thank you to you. What is your sorry? I don’t understand.”

Mike explains that he is “sorry about everything,” to which she says, “Find [an] American girl and be happy, OK?”

Mike abruptly called off his wedding to Natalie on the day the nuptials were set to take place during the Sunday, March 14, episode of 90 Day Fiancé. The split came just three days before her K-visa expired.

