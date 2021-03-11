For better or for worse! The first 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 details have been revealed, and some fan-favorite couples will make an appearance.

On Thursday, March 11, TLC revealed the first four pairs who will take part in the series. The show will follow the lives of seven former 90 Day Fiancé husband and wife duos, with the new season picking up where viewers last saw the reality stars.

So far, four of the show’s couples have been announced, with three to be revealed at a later date. The confirmed pairs include Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet and Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith.

Viewers can expect to see “the many painful realities and unexpected obstacles ahead as [the couples] continue to navigate cultural differences, in-laws, transgressions and more,” the network shared on Thursday. This season was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, so surrounding issues will certainly come into play.

In the show’s first clip, viewers see the couples expressing both love and distaste for each other.

“I knew in my heart that Michael was the one,” Angela, 54, says early on. “So we got married.” Later, the Georgia native is filmed asking someone to install a tracking device on her 32-year-old husband’s phone. “Michael’s been acting shady,” she says in the clip.

Kalani, 32, and Asuelu, 25, who also starred in season 5 of the series, are shown arguing about the possibility of a third child with Asuelu’s mother, who tells Kalani she wants the couple to divorce. The pair met in 2017 when Kalani was on vacation in Samoa. Asuelu worked at her resort, and she became pregnant on the trip. The California native welcomed their son, Oliver, in January 2018, and in May 2019, Kalani gave birth to the pair’s second son, Kennedy.

Elizabeth, 30, and her Moldovan husband Andrei, 34, are set to bring some wine glass throwing to the show as the pair head to a family reunion with Elizabeth’s relatives, who have strong opinions on her husband. Meanwhile, Tiffany, 29, and Ronald, 31, worry that Ronald’s visa will be denied, forcing the family to move to South Africa.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the confirmed couples. Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.