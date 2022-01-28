90 Day’s Colt and Vanessa Reveal They Separated Because of His Mom Debbie

Three’s a crowd! 90 Day Fiancé couple Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra have separated due to his mother Debbie Johnson’s interference in their relationship.

Colt, 36, and Vanessa, 31, appeared on part one of the 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 tell-all, which was released on Friday, January 28.

“I’m upset that you just can’t do anything by yourself. I’m the first person, the first call, the first everything with you,” Colt told Debbie, 69, during the episode. “You’ve raised me to be just a subservient person to you. … I shouldn’t be bothered with your life. This is your life. It’s not my responsibility.”

Debbie stormed off after Colt confronted her, leaving him and Vanessa to explain how his dynamic with his mother has affected their relationship.

“I moved out,” Vanessa revealed, while Colt added: “We’re separated.”

Vanessa noted that she was “tired of being under [Debbie’s] roof” as the pair have lived with his mother since they got married. However, that ended when Vanessa left three weeks before taping the tell-all.

Vanessa pointed to Debbie’s constant interruptions as one reason why she moved out. “It’s nonstop,” she said. “‘Hey, Colt. Hey, Colt.’ Even if our door is closed at the room, [she’ll say], ‘Hey, Colt.’”

The reality star divulged that her breaking point came when she suffered a miscarriage, which she and Colt revealed in October 2021. “We told Debbie about it and she was very — I mean, I know she didn’t know at all that I was pregnant. We kept it from her,” Vanessa detailed. “So her reaction was, ‘I’m sorry.’ She gave me a hug.”

Colt chimed in that Debbie “obviously has some feelings or emotions, but she can’t express them to me, and I don’t know why.”

Debbie then returned to the stage and told Colt and Vanessa to leave, which they did not do. Instead, Vanessa elaborated on how her miscarriage intensified the situation with Debbie.

“I was just very stressed about well, one, are we gonna raise [a child] here in this house? It was just a lot of stress … so I kind of felt guilty, like maybe I did something wrong, and then I took it out on him a lot,” Vanessa said. “It was just a lot.”

Debbie insisted that she planned to move out soon, prompting Vanessa to announce that she would move back in with Colt if his mom was no longer there. “[I] didn’t sign up for a part-time husband,” Vanessa noted.

The two women continued to battle it out, though. “I just feel very smothered because you’re constantly in Colt’s face. If I need him, you’re in his face,” Vanessa told Debbie, who said that she was done with her son and daughter-in-law.

Colt and Vanessa revealed during a May 2021 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life that they had eloped. “I wanted something just for Vanessa and I,” he explained of why he did not tell Debbie about the wedding. “It was very important that I showed Vanessa that it was just for her and I.”

Debbie congratulated the duo at the time, asserting that she was “perfectly fine” with being kept out of the loop.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life drop on Discovery+ every Friday.