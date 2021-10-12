Sharing their story. 90 Day Fiancé’s Colt Johnson revealed on Monday, October 11, that his wife, Vanessa Guerra, recently suffered a miscarriage.

“Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we’d like to share,” the Las Vegas native, 33, captioned an emotional Instagram slideshow. “We recently discovered she was pregnant. This came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future. We started to think about a future with our child. We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them.”

The reality star concluded, “Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us. It breaks my heart.”

In the social media upload, Johnson showed an ultrasound photo, as well as a September 2 verification of Guerra’s pregnancy.

The TLC personalities announced in May that they had secretly eloped, the same month that their engagement played out on 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All.

“He’s like, ‘You want to get married?’ And I was like, ‘Why not?’” the bride, 31, said on the show of their Reno, Nevada nuptials at the time.

Her husband chimed in, “It was a chapel by the river. A very nice woman owned it. It was very simple, very basic and private. [My mom], Debbie [Johnson], didn’t know. I didn’t tell mom. I wanted something just for Vanessa and I. It was very important that I showed Vanessa that it was just for her and I.”

Debbie was “fine” with missing the ceremony, saying in a confessional: “As long as they’re happy [and] they did what they want, I’m perfectly fine with it. I went to his first wedding, and it didn’t end well, maybe this is better. It shows how independent they are.”

When Colt joined the show in 2018, he was dating Larissa dos Santos Lima. The former couple wed in June of that same year and finalized their divorce in April 2019. The software engineer subsequently began to date Jess Caroline, and his long-time friendship with Guerra took a romantic turn while he was still seeing the model. He proposed to Guerra in November 2020.

“We’re going to have problems throughout our entire life,” Colt said in his proposal to the Brazil native. “I promise you, we can work through them. I love you darling.”