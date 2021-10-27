Ready for the future! 90 Day Fiancé alum Debbie Johnson is showing off a whole new look — and she couldn’t be happier.

“I have a total makeover here. I got new hair style. I have long hair, red hair. I also have a tattoo — brand new,” the reality star, 69, exclusively told Us Weekly about her new look. “I’ve never had one before. First time at almost 70 years old. It’s exciting. So, a little Botox here and there and all set.”

Debbie, who was first introduced as Colt Johnson‘s mom on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018, is set to return to reality TV on the upcoming season of The Single Life, putting herself out there for the first time after being widowed for 13 years. Debbie and Colt’s father, Harley Johnson, were married for 27 years before his death.

During the season, fans will watch as Debbie quickly learns how much the dating world has changed through blind dates and dating apps. However, she’s hopeful she can find love.

“I decided to sort of start my life over and take it seriously, you might say, and see what’s out there and give it a shot,” she told Us. “So they let me be on Single Life to see how it goes.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum explained that she wanted to “reinvent” herself ahead of The Single Life and “go back to me being me instead of her mom type of deal.”

She added, “So I wanted to be the more feminine, sexy [me]. I guess you can be sexy at 70. I had a lot of people making suggestions of what I should do. So I was very open to anything anybody had to say. … I do [feel sexy].”

Debbie noted that Colt, 36, approves of her new look.

“He’s proud of me for going back out there and giving it a shot,” she said of stepping back into the dating scene after 40 years. “Colt [is] married. He’s fine with Vanessa [Guerra]. They get along really good, they have a good marriage. I thought, ‘This is the perfect time to leave home, get back out there.’ The reason I decided to do The Single Life is because there aren’t a lot of people on the show that are my age. It’s difficult for people, especially at my age, to get back out there. They don’t know how to do it. I thought, ‘Maybe if I can teach a few people, they won’t be so negative about trying it out again.’”

Scroll down for more photos of Debbie and watch her reveal her new look on the finale of 90 Day Bares All, streaming on discovery+ Sunday, October 31. 90 Day: The Single Life begins streaming Friday, November 12.