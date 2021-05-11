The road to romance! 90 Day Fiancé’s Colt Johnson and fiancée Vanessa Guerra opened up to Us Weekly about their engagement, revealing all the behind-the-scenes details.

“We got engaged November 1. So, it’s been a while. Let me tell you that,” Colt, 35, exclusively told Us after the couple’s proposal aired on the Sunday, May 9, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. “But we are pretty private people. You know, we have a close circle of friends and we told them, and they were happy.”

Vanessa noted that Colt’s mother, Debbie Johnson, was “super happy” about the news. “I was nervous about that one. I was, like, ‘Oh, what’s she going to think?’ She was very, very happy,” she told Us.

Colt admitted that his mother “had some reservations” before he popped the question, but once they told her the news, “she was very, very happy.”

Debbie wasn’t the only person nervous about the proposal, during the May 9 episode of the Discovery+ series, fans watched as Vanessa hesitantly said yes to Colt’s question. She pointed out at the time that the pair had issues to work through, but Colt reassured her they would be a great married team.

“We’re going to have problems throughout our entire life. I promise you, we can work through them. I love you darling,” Colt said after asking Vanessa to be his wife on the show.

After some careful consideration, Vanessa ultimately agreed to marry the reality star. Looking back at the moment, Vanessa explained to Us why she was nervous about saying yes following her previous divorce and his past relationships.

“I mean, he proposed to [his ex-wife] Larissa [Dos Santos Lima] in what, five days of knowing her? So, I know he doesn’t take his time,” Vanessa said of the quick proposal. “I am someone who [will] procrastinate a little bit though, so I can drag something on for years.”

She added: “He’s known for proposing to everybody. I was nervous. I didn’t really know what to say. I think I asked, I don’t know how many questions, [including], ‘Are you sure?’”

Colt, for his part, had to weigh whether or not Vanessa would call things off completely between them if the proposal was too bold of a choice.

“I really thought I might scare Vanessa away and that would just end our friendship or relationship,” he explained. “And that was a real chance I had to take, but I felt like I had to do it.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Every After? alum noted that he also contemplated whether the bridge proposal was the right time to bring out the ring, saying that in the moment he just knew.

“I was going back and forth in my mind. You know, let me tell ya. I felt like it was perfect,” Colt told Us, adding that after the pair’s romantic picnic he “felt so close” to Vanessa. “I just felt like everything was right. And I just had to push the button and do it.”

Ahead of the proposal, Vanessa began crying while the duo talked during their picnic date. That moment of vulnerability helped push Colt to get up the nerve and ask her to be his forever.

“I knew that I didn’t want to lose her and I wanted to keep her,” he explained. “And tell her that I loved her and wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.”

90 Day: The Single Life and The Single Life Pillow Talk air Sundays on Discovery+

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi