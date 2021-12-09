Not how she imagined it! Debbie Johnson is getting back out there on 90 Day: The Single Life and even underwent a full makeover for the spinoff, but in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, she is not happy with the way her date, Jay, reacts to her new look.

In the clip from the Friday, December 10, episode, the 69-year-old reality star dyes her hair red and gets her makeup done. “I’m looking for some kind of a love connection, and I’m really hoping I might find that with Jay,” she explains of her hopes for her dating life.

Debbie is “impressed” when she sees the finished product. “I don’t look like the same person. Wow,” she says as she looks in the mirror at the salon. “That’s a good thing.”

The TV personality subsequently reveals whether she is getting used to her revamped appearance. “I’m feeling really confident about myself but still a little nervous, definitely nervous,” she shares.

Later that day, Debbie prepares for her date with Jay. She wears a white top, black skirt, black leggings, white boots and a white headband for the outing.

“This is the most effort I’ve put into a date in 40 years,” she notes. “I’m just hoping when he sees me, he’ll say, ‘Wow, you look great,’ ‘cause right now that’s how I feel. If Jay doesn’t say something nice about the way I look or notice a difference, then it’s gonna make me feel a little bad.”

Jay, 58, then arrives at Debbie’s door to pick her up, seemingly stunned but not mentioning her appearance. When they get in his car to leave, he tells her, “I didn’t recognize you.”

His remark upsets Debbie, who was hoping for a more complimentary response. “He had not one word nice to say — nothing — and I’m pissed,” she tells the cameras. “Dating at 69 f–king sucks. I should’ve just stayed home with my cats, my wand and my toys.”

Us exclusively unveiled Debbie’s new look in October. “I have a total makeover here. I got new hair style. I have long hair, red hair. I also have a tattoo — brand new,” she detailed at the time. “I’ve never had one before. First time at almost 70 years old. It’s exciting. So, a little Botox here and there and all set.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alum told Us that she wanted to “reinvent” herself after appearing within the franchise as Colt Johnson’s mother.

“So I wanted to be the more feminine, sexy [me]. I guess you can be sexy at 70,” she said. “I had a lot of people making suggestions of what I should do. So I was very open to anything anybody had to say. … I do [feel sexy].”

90 Day: The Single Life drops Fridays on Discovery+.