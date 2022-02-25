Part of growing up. Sister Wives star Paedon Brown is opening up about his bond with dad Kody Brown — and explaining why the father-son duo aren’t “as close” as fans might expect.

The 23-year-old TLC star exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 24, that he sees his mom, Christine Brown, “once a month,” but things are different with the 53-year-old Wyoming native.

“Dad’s relationship has always [had] ups and downs with all of us,” Paedon said of his 17 siblings. “There are times when he’s the absolute best [and] there are times when he’s the absolute worst. … He’s always fluctuated, and people’s opinions of him have fluctuated.”

The construction worker doesn’t live near the Brown family’s compound in Flagstaff, Arizona, where Kody resides with wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. Christine, 49, announced in November 2021 that she and Kody were separating after more than 20 years together.

Because of the distance between him and the rest of his relatives, Paedon is “not really” jealous of the strong bonds his father has developed with the other Brown kids. “It’s what it is,” he told Us. “I don’t live there. … So, of course, I’m not nearly as close with him as they are. That makes sense.”

Along with Paedon, Christine and Kody share daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. The businessman is also the father of Mariah, 26, with first wife Meri, 51, and Logan, 27, Madison, 26, Hunter, 25, Robert, 23, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 17, with Janelle, 52.

Kody legally wed Robyn, 43, in 2014 so that he could officially adopt her three children from a previous relationship: Dayton, 22, Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 16. The twosome also welcomed two children of their own: son Solomon, 10, and daughter Ariella, 5.

While Paedon’s bond with his own mother “is fantastic,” he told Us that his relationship with Robyn “has heavily fluctuated over the years.” Despite their highs and lows, the former National Guard member doesn’t hold a grudge as Robyn and Kody’s romance flourishes.

“Dad found the woman he loves. Robyn found the man she loves,” he added. “Robyn found someone who wants to take care of her children. Yeah, I mean, I’m not super stoked about everything because you can’t be stoked about everything with everyone, but no, I don’t hold grudges against them for them finding love. And for [her kids] finding an amazing dad.”

When it comes to Christine and Kody’s split, Paedon is “happy” that the former couple did what was best for them — and that he found out from his parents themselves.

“I was supportive of their decision. … It wasn’t [my] mom telling me for years, ‘I’m gonna leave him. I’m gonna leave him. I’m gonna leave him,’ and then eventually she did,” he recalled. “And it wasn’t him saying, ‘I’m gonna leave her. I’m gonna leave her. I’m gonna leave her,’ for years. It was [just that] they made the decision [and] they made it happen. They worked it out, then they told other people and I was very happy that that’s how it worked.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!