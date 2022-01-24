Why Sister Wives' Kody Brown Is 'Spending All His Time' With Robyn

A single-minded focus. Kody Brown‘s relationships with Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have been on the rocks throughout the current season of Sister Wives, but his romance with Robyn Brown has never been stronger.

“He’s spending all his time with Robyn,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Brown family patriarch, 53. “The others are in their own world, living their own lives.”

Season 16 of the TLC series has documented the growing conflict between Kody and his wives in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Christine, 49, and Janelle, 52, have frequently clashed with their husband over what they view as his overly restrictive COVID-19 rules.

“He spent the holidays with Robyn and her kids,” the source adds. “He didn’t even try making plans with the others. All the wives were very much separated for the holidays, spending time with their own families.”

For Thanksgiving 2020, Janelle and Christine who announced her split from Kody in November 2021, decided to go to Utah to spend the holiday with their kids. Janelle and Kody share six children: Logan, 27, Maddie, 26, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 23, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 17. Christine, 49, also shares six children with Kody: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

“COVID has been such a strain on the family, and everybody here at this table has been really easy on me about my rules for COVID,” Kody said during a January episode of Sister Wives, referring to Robyn, 43, and Meri, who spent Thanksgiving with him. “The contrast has been one of those things that has really just made me aware of those who are loyal to me and those who are not.”

In 2010, Robyn was the fourth sister wife to join the polygamous family. Because polygamy is illegal in the United States, their marriage is Kody’s only union that’s recognized by law, with Kody divorcing first wife Meri, 51, in 2014 to officially wed Robyn. After their nuptials, Kody adopted Robyn’s three children from her first marriage: Dayton, 22, Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 16. The pair also share Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 6.

According to the insider, Kody’s decision to spend more time with Robyn has also affected the way his other wives’ children feel about him.

“Kody’s stepkids from Robyn’s first marriage worship him and are really close to him, unlike the others,” the source explains. “He has really damaged his relationship with the other kids, and instead, the kids are leaning on their moms and other siblings.”

Janelle, for her part, has seemingly been considering following in Christine’s footsteps and leaving her husband.

“I’ve had to really think. My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay,” she said during a January episode of the show. “With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away.”

Earlier this month, Meri also discussed her difficulties with Kody with Robyn. “He told me that we can be friends, and that’s all,” she said during a January episode of Sister Wives. “I am an outsider.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper